Azerbaijan–Armenia peace key to regional stability, Burjanadze says

12 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are vital for the stability and prosperity of the entire region, former Georgian acting president Nino Burjanadze has said, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan’s capital, Burjanadze welcomed the current stage of relations between the two South Caucasus neighbors and expressed hope that they will continue to strengthen.

“I welcome the fact that relations today are at a completely different level and hope they will continue to develop in a stable and peaceful direction,” she said. “Such progress will benefit not only Azerbaijan and Armenia but also Georgia and the entire region.”

Burjanadze emphasized that improving ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia could have far-reaching consequences for regional cooperation and stability across the South Caucasus.

She noted that the Global Baku Forum, now in its thirteenth edition, serves as an important platform for discussing complex international developments. According to Burjanadze, participants will address a range of pressing global and regional issues, including the evolving situation in Iran and developments in its surrounding region.

Highlighting the broader geopolitical climate, Burjanadze stressed that the world urgently needs peace and constructive dialogue.

“Despite the complexity of the current global situation, it is essential to find solutions that will allow conflicts to end as quickly as possible and create a solid foundation for lasting peace,” she said.

The Global Baku Forum, held annually in Baku, brings together political leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world to discuss global challenges, security issues, and prospects for international cooperation.