Ramadan Iftar gathering strengthens Indonesia–Azerbaijan friendship and values-based cooperation in Islamic world [PHOTOS]

10 March 2026 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Indonesia, in collaboration with OIC Youth Indonesia and the Community Da’wah Institution (LDK) of the Muhammadiyah Central Board, the religious-spiritual movement with the most numerous supporters in Southeast Asia, organized a Ramadan Iftar Gathering to strengthen friendship and reinforce the values of tolerance and harmony in the Islamic world, AzerNEWS reports.

The event, themed “Strengthening Connectivity and Values-Based Smart Power for Tolerance and Harmony in the Islamic World,” was held at the Muhammadiyah Central Board Hall in Jakarta.

The gathering was attended by H.E. Ramil Rzayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Indonesia; Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of OIC Youth Indonesia; Muchamad Arifin, S.Ag., M.Ag., Chairman of LDK PP Muhammadiyah; and Beni Pramula, Member of the Board of Advisors of OIC Youth Indonesia.

Also present were several distinguished figures from the diplomatic and academic community, including Prof. Husnan Bey Fanani, former Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan (2016–2020), and Bunyan Saptomo, former Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Bulgaria and Albania.

In her remarks, Astrid Nadya Rizqita, President of OIC Youth Indonesia, emphasized that Ramadan is not merely a month of fasting, but also a moment for reflection and strengthening shared values of harmony and solidarity.

“Ramadan is often understood simply as the month of fasting. Yet in essence, Ramadan is the month of the Qur’an — a time for clarity, realignment, and reflection. Fasting is not merely abstaining from food and drink, but a discipline that helps us refocus on what truly matters in life,” she said.

She also highlighted that the theme of the gathering reflects the belief that harmony in the Islamic world must be continuously nurtured through interaction and cooperation across communities.

“The theme of this gathering reflects our belief that harmony is not something we automatically possess, but something we must consciously strengthen and sustain together,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muchamad Arifin, Chairman of LDK PP Muhammadiyah, explained that the institution focuses on strengthening community-based da’wah initiatives that reach various segments of society, including remote areas.

“Muhammadiyah’s da’wah is not limited to the pulpit. We strive to be present directly among communities, including conducting outreach missions to remote regions,” he said.

He added that forums such as this Ramadan Iftar gathering provide an important space for strengthening relationships and building connections among communities.

“This gathering becomes a platform for people to get to know one another and to strengthen networks of togetherness,” he noted.

Arifin also highlighted Muhammadiyah’s contribution in the field of education across Indonesia, including in eastern regions such as Papua and East Nusa Tenggara.

“Muhammadiyah universities have been established in Sorong, Papua, as well as in East Nusa Tenggara. Many Muhammadiyah schools in these areas even have a majority of non-Muslim students, around 85 percent. This demonstrates that Muhammadiyah education is open and inclusive to all communities,” he explained.

On the same occasion, Beni Pramula, Board of Advisor of OIC Youth Indonesia, emphasized that the gathering also contributes to strengthening relations among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“Forums like this are not merely about breaking the fast together, but also about strengthening friendships and enhancing cooperation among OIC member states, including between Indonesia and Azerbaijan,” he stated.

According to him, young people play an essential role as bridges connecting societies across countries while sustaining diplomatic relations for the future.

Within the context of Indonesia–Azerbaijan relations, there are also historical narratives reflecting the longstanding interconnectedness of the Muslim world. Several academic discussions, including those explored by Azerbaijani researcher Zaur Aliyev, present the hypothesis that Maulana Malik Ibrahim, one of the Wali Songo figures known as Sunan Gresik, may have historical links to the Caucasus region, including present-day Azerbaijan.

Such narratives serve as reminders that connections among Muslim societies have existed for centuries through networks of trade, da’wah, and cultural exchange.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijan will host the Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 2026, bringing together heads of state from OIC member countries.

In addition, Azerbaijan has long played an important role within the OIC ecosystem, particularly in promoting youth participation and diplomacy. The country hosted the First General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and continues to actively support various OIC regional institutions.

This role reflects Azerbaijan’s strong confidence in youth as a key driver of sustainable development and cooperation among OIC member states.

Through this Ramadan Iftar Gathering, participants also discussed the importance of strengthening connectivity among Muslim youth across countries, as well as the role of civil society organizations in advancing values-based diplomacy.

The event is expected to further strengthen collaboration between youth communities, da’wah institutions, and international partners in promoting peace, tolerance, and harmony across the Islamic world.