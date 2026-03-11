Antarctic sea ice partially recovers

11 March 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Antarctic sea ice experienced a partial recovery in 2026 after several years of sharp decline, approaching its long-term average, according to scientists at the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado at Boulder, AzerNEWS reports.

Researchers reported that on February 26, the Antarctic sea ice area reached its seasonal minimum of approximately 2.58 million square kilometers. This measurement is recorded annually at the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer.

Despite this partial recovery, the current level remains below the long-term average, about 260,000 square kilometers less than the mean for 1981–2010. However, the sea ice area is significantly higher than the record low observed in February 2023, sitting roughly 730,000 square kilometers above that minimum.

Ted Scambos, senior researcher at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, noted that Antarctic sea ice remained well below the daily average for much of the year. He explained that strong southerly winds in January and February pushed ice sheets in the Weddell Sea farther from the coast, slowing seasonal melting and helping the minimum approach more typical values.

Scientists caution that data on the seasonal minimum is preliminary, as further melting or shifts in wind patterns could affect the final figures. NASA expert Walt Meyer added that the return to less extreme values is not surprising, given that Antarctic sea ice naturally exhibits significant year-to-year variability.

Experts also point out that the partial rebound underscores the importance of long-term monitoring. While short-term recoveries may provide a temporary reprieve, the overall trend of shrinking ice over recent decades highlights ongoing climate challenges, particularly for Antarctic ecosystems and global sea-level rise.