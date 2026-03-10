US and Israel's 'Plan A' has failed, says Iranian FM

10 March 2026 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States and Israel have been attempting to achieve specific objectives regarding Iran, but they have not succeeded, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with PBS News, where he addressed the goals Washington and Tel Aviv sought to accomplish through their strikes on Iran.

"They believed that within two or three days, they could instigate a change of government and secure a quick and 'clean' victory, but they failed. I think their 'Plan A' has collapsed, and now they are exploring other options, which are also unsuccessful. I don’t believe they envision any real way out of the situation, as all we observe is just chaos," Araghchi remarked.

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized that their statements and actions demonstrate a reckless approach. "They are attacking us indiscriminately. Today, they targeted residential areas, hospitals, and schools. They have begun to strike at our infrastructure, which is an extremely dangerous move. As a result, oil prices are rising worldwide. I do not see any reasonable objectives that they are pursuing. From the very beginning, they have failed to achieve their goals, and now, ten days later, I believe they are simply acting without direction," Araghchi concluded.