Erdoğan warns against provocations as Middle East conflict intensifies

12 March 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Tayyip Erdoğan warned against provocations targeting Turkiye, saying, “Whoever lays a hand on Turkiye will burn, whoever speaks against Turkiye will regret it.” Speaking at the AK Party parliamentary group meeting, Erdoğan focused on the Israel–U.S.–Iran conflict and its repercussions for the region.

He emphasized that the war initiated against Iran, fueled by Israeli provocations, has caused significant destruction both in Turkiye’s neighboring region and for the global economy. Erdoğan pointed out that while there is still a chance to resolve issues at the negotiation table, “miscalculations, erroneous assessments, and the provocations of a bloodthirsty network have once again covered the region in blood and the smell of gunpowder.”

On the economic front, Erdoğan noted that attacks on Iran are placing serious pressure on the global economy, particularly through rising oil prices. “Already, not only the countries directly involved in the war, but the entire world is preparing to pay the price,” he said. “If this senseless, ruleless, and unlawful war continues, further loss of life and property is inevitable, and the global economy will face even greater consequences.”

Recalling Turkiye’s long-standing efforts to prevent the escalation of conflict and to resolve issues through dialogue, Erdoğan said: “Since the clashes began, we have maintained contact with Iran, the United States, and other regional countries. I have personally conducted more than 20 phone calls, and our colleagues have maintained continuous communication with their counterparts. Of course, we have not lost hope that the guns will fall silent. This war must be stopped before it grows and engulfs the region in flames.”

He stressed the potential for diplomacy: “If diplomacy is given a chance, success is entirely possible. We continue our efforts patiently to return to the negotiating table and reactivate diplomatic channels. Considering the sensitivity of this process, we speak cautiously and choose our words carefully. We act prudently to keep Turkiye on course and protect it from surrounding fires. At the same time, we are taking the necessary measures against bloody scenarios being staged in our region, including sectarian strife.”

Erdoğan also addressed accusations against Turkiye coming from certain foreign circles, including former Israeli officials and paid media operatives, calling these allegations coordinated attempts to discredit the country. “To those who compile such lists and release these delusions simultaneously to the international media, I want to make it very clear: we know perfectly well the purpose and target of these attacks,” he said.

He warned that campaigns orchestrated by anti-Turkiye lobbies have clear intentions, but affirmed Turkiye’s resilience: “By God’s will, we will not fall for this trap. We will not abandon reason or composure. Turkiye is not just another country, and this nation is no ordinary people. Those who wish to understand the character of Turkiye and the Turkish people should look to Cyprus, our War of Independence, and the Çanakkale Victory.”

Reflecting on internal threats, Erdoğan recalled the July 15 coup attempt: “On July 15, we not only exposed the traitors within, but also those who controlled them, humiliating them through the power and determination of our people. This nation has the strength, resolve, and courage to crush any hand that reaches toward it, just as it has in the past. Today’s Turkiye is very different from yesterday. We have strengthened our internal front, increased our capabilities through the ‘Turkiye Without Terror’ project, and boosted the deterrence of our armed forces with advancements in defense industry technology.”

On Turkiye’s regional role, he said: “Turkiye has emerged from a passive position to take on a role that shapes equations and sets the agenda in the region. Whoever lays a hand on Turkiye will burn. Whoever speaks against Turkiye will regret it. I repeat, we are not seeking adventure, and we are not chasing tension. We advocate for peace and calm across every inch of our region. We support the long-awaited permanent peace and stability that the war-weary Middle East urgently needs.”

Defending regional integrity, Erdoğan continued: “Just as we defended Syria and, in the past, Iraq’s territorial integrity, today we uphold the sovereignty of Iran, Lebanon, and all regional countries. Our sole aim, within our country and in the region, is justice, peace, and harmony. We have no interest in anyone else’s land or sovereignty. But if anyone covets our land, threatens our sovereignty, or seeks adventure, we will not hesitate to confront them.”

When asked by a journalist whether Iran had received the necessary message from his and Hakan Fidan’s diplomatic efforts, Erdoğan replied simply, “God willing.”

Addressing sectarian divisions, Erdoğan said Turkiye does not view people through the lens of religion, ethnicity, or sect: “We do not distinguish between Shia or Sunni, Turk or Kurd. For us, there is only humanity. Whoever is oppressed, wronged, or suffering, whether nearby or on the other side of the world, we stand by them. We reject racial, sectarian, linguistic, or ethnic discrimination. Our faith is Islam, which unites us all, and above all else, we are human first and Muslim second.”

He warned against renewed sectarian tensions being stoked on social media: “We are witnessing attempts to reignite centuries-old disputes. These dangerous debates, which we view as another front of the war, threaten our shared values. Discussions that serve no benefit today, and instead foster hatred and discord, should be avoided. As regional peoples, we must not allow an already victimized population to suffer further wounds. We must not fall for the Zionist networks’ manipulative games.”

Erdoğan highlighted the changing nature of modern warfare: “As seen in regional conflicts, wars now take different forms, and digital platforms and artificial intelligence are being used for both civilian and military purposes. Concerns are rising worldwide, including in Europe, about digital spaces. Measures are being taken to ensure digitalization develops on a healthy foundation.”

He expressed concern for children’s screen time and its effects: “The average daily time spent online in Turkiye is 7 hours 13 minutes, with 4 hours 4 minutes on mobile phones. Weekly social media use averages 25 hours 4 minutes. According to TÜİK research, 66.1% of children aged 6–15 actively use social media, 32.6% check their phones every half hour, and 74% play at least one digital game. Exposure to violent, pornographic, bullying, or exploitative content is unacceptable. Our aim is not to remove children from the digital world but to help them navigate it safely, consciously, and strongly.”

He announced new legislation to protect children online: “We submitted a draft law to Parliament last week to ensure social media platforms implement accurate age verification. This proposal, which concerns all of us and especially our future generations, will become law with Parliament’s valuable contributions.”

On the 105th anniversary of the Turkish National Anthem, Erdoğan described it as both a founding document and the nation’s declaration of independence. “Inspired by the Prophet’s companion Hazrat Abu Bakr’s resilience during the Prophet’s migration, the anthem begins with ‘Fear not.’ As a nation, we have never feared, and we will never fear. On lands nourished by martyr blood, we have lived free for a thousand years and will continue to do so until the end of time. We will defend each other and the Republic of Turkiye with our lives. As President and a child of this noble nation, I once again declare that we will protect our national anthem and independence to our last breath.”

Finally, Erdoğan addressed retirees: “We will deposit holiday bonuses for our retirees, as we do every year, before the celebrations. In addition, this month’s pension payments will begin on March 14. I wish everyone well.”