Registration now open for marshals at F 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Registration for marshals for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 is now open, AzerNEWS reports citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The race, scheduled for September 24–26, marks the 10th anniversary of Azerbaijan hosting a Formula 1 event. Volunteers joining the marshal program will become an integral part of this historic and unique race.

This is a rare opportunity for motorsport enthusiasts to experience the adrenaline and excitement of Formula 1 from the closest point to the track. Anyone aged 21 or older, from any country in the world, is eligible to join the marshal program.

Participants who successfully complete the program will be awarded an official international marshal license recognized by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). This license allows marshals to participate not only in races in Azerbaijan but also in Formula 1 Grands Prix and other motorsport events worldwide.

Last year, nearly 1,200 marshals contributed to the safe and successful organization of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including over 100 international volunteers.

For more information about the marshal program and to secure a place, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company or to contact [email protected].

