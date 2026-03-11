Comet C/2026 A1 may be visible in daytime sky

11 March 2026 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS), which is expected to plunge into the Sun on April 4, 2026, may become visible to the naked eye several days beforehand — possibly even in the daytime sky. This was reported by scientists from the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to astronomers, the comet will approach extremely close to the Sun before ultimately disintegrating. Scientists believe it will most likely evaporate in the intense heat of the solar corona, several hundred thousand kilometers above the Sun’s surface — similar to how a drop of water instantly disappears on a hot surface.

Researchers note that the final days of the comet’s journey could be spectacular. As the object approaches the Sun, its tail is expected to grow rapidly while reflecting increasing amounts of sunlight. This combination may trigger a dramatic surge in brightness during the last three to four days, making the comet potentially visible not only at night but even during daylight hours, which is a relatively rare phenomenon for comets.

Since its discovery, the comet’s brightness has already increased roughly 30 times, and scientists expect its luminosity to double again within the next 10 days as it accelerates toward the Sun.

Astronomers also point out that sun-grazing comets like this one rarely survive such close encounters. However, if fragments of C/2026 A1 (MAPS) manage to endure the extreme conditions, observers might witness a spectacular burst of dust and gas near the Sun, briefly creating one of the brightest comet displays of the decade.

Experts recommend that observers never look directly at the Sun without proper protection, even when trying to spot the comet, as specialized filters or indirect observation methods are required for safe viewing.