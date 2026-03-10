Azerbaijan Premier League: Round 23 to conclude today

10 March 2026 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

The 23th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be concluded on March 10, AzerNEWS reports.

The leader "Sabah" will face "Gabala" at home field. The main referee of the match will Ingilab Mammadov. The game is set to kick off at 19:15.

Currently, "Sabah" leads the tournament table with 53 points. "Kapaz" with 17 points is in 10th place.

In the earlier fixtures of the round, "Shamakhi" and "Imishli" played out a goalless draw, "Karvan-Yevlakh" and "Sumgayit" shared the points in a 1–1 stalemate, while "Zira" and "Kapaz" produced an entertaining 2–2 clash. "Qarabag" showcased their firepower with a commanding six-goal victory over "Araz-Nakhchivan", and "Turan Tovuz" edged "Neftchi" with a narrow 1–0 win.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League features 12 teams playing a 3-round format (33 matches) running from August 2025 to May 2026.

Matches began on August 15, 2025. The league has expanded to 12 teams to increase competition.

Champions enter the UEFA Champions League, with 2nd/3rd place entering the UEFA Conference League.