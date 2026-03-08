Azerbaijan Premier League: Shamakhi, Imishli football clubs settle for point each

8 March 2026 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Another match of the 23rd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has taken place.

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that Shamakhi FK hosted Imishli FK on home soil, with the encounter ending in a goalless draw.

Following the result, Shamakhi remain in eighth place with 27 points, while Imishli sit ninth with 22 points in the league standings.

Later in the day, Qarabag FK will face Araz-Nakhchivan PFK at home, with kick-off scheduled for 19:15.

Earlier in the round, Sumgayit FK played out a 1–1 away draw against Karvan Yevlakh FK in the opening fixture. The round will conclude on 10 March.