673 passengers transported between Nakhchivan and Iğdır as airport remains closed

Passenger transport between Nakhchivan and Iğdır, Turkiye, is continuing via specially allocated buses following the temporary suspension of flights at Nakhchivan International Airport.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), the initiative is aimed at facilitating travel for Azerbaijani citizens between the capital and Nakhchivan. Air connections have been arranged from Baku to Iğdır, while transport between Iğdır and Nakhchivan is provided free of charge by AYNA using specially assigned buses.

The agency said that seven large-capacity buses operate between Nakhchivan bus terminal and Iğdır airport, with additional backup vehicles available if needed.

Since March 5, a total of 19 trips have been completed, transporting 673 passengers between Nakhchivan and Iğdır. The service continues to operate.

The measures follow a drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport on March 5. According to the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, technical assessments revealed that Iran’s armed forces sent four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out attacks in the Nakhchivan region. One drone was neutralized by Azerbaijani units, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure, including a secondary school.

Fortunately, the drone aimed at the school did not reach its target and crashed nearby, exploding. Four civilians were injured in the incident.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement demanding that Iran immediately clarify the situation, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent similar incidents.

Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilu, was summoned to the ministry, and a strong protest was delivered to the Iranian side.