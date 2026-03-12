President of European Council concludes visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

12 March 2026 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

On March 12, the official visit of the President of the European Council António Costa to the Republic of Azerbaijan concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the distinguished guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union were flying.

The President of the European Council António Costa was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.