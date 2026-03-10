Average monthly salary in Baku increase nearly 9%

10 March 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The average monthly nominal wage of employees in Baku reached 1,381 manat ($812) in 2025, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Baku City Statistics Department. According to the data, the figure represents an increase of 8.6% compared to 2024, when the average monthly salary in the capital stood at around...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!