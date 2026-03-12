Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to energy security - President
“As an exporter of natural gas by pipelines, with respect to the geographical coverage of the countries, Azerbaijan is number one in the world,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th Global Baku Forum.
The head of state noted that the volume of exports is growing and will continue to grow, serving as a vital factor for the energy security of many countries. As a reliable supplier of oil to the international market, Azerbaijan will continue to make its contribution to energy security.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!