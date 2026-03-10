Azerbaijan to mark Int'l Jazz Day with gala concert [VIDEO]

10 March 2026 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

A gala concert dedicated to International Jazz Day will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 30 at 20:00, AzerNEWS reports. The event us organized by 33 Event and Show Time.

International Jazz Day is an annual event established by UNESCO and celebrated on April 30 since 2012.

The day aims to highlight jazz as a universal language of peace, fostering unity, intercultural dialogue, and mutual understanding.

The concert promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and cultural exchange, bringing together stars of Azerbaijani and international jazz, as well as young talents.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Aziza Mustafazadeh and her son Ramiz-Khan Hajiyev, grandson of the legendary Vagif Mustafazadeh, will travel from Germany especially for the concert. A special guest of the evening will be world-renowned jazz musician Ronald Baker from the United States.

The evening will feature performances by People's Artist Salman Gambarov, the RAST group led by Honored Artist Rashad Gashimov, Honored Artists Sevda Alakbarzadeh, Emil Afrasiyab and Ruslan Huseynov, as well as Riad Mammadov, Elvin Bashirov, Isa Bagirov and Medina Pashayeva.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.Az.