Qazakh theatre celebrates International Women’s Day with new performance [PHOTOS]

8 March 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

A performance of the play Bir gecənin nağılı (“A Tale of One Night”) was staged at the Qazakh State Drama Theatre to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March.

According to AzerNEWS citing Azertag, the comedy, which was warmly received by theatre audiences, begins with a chance, almost fairy-tale-like encounter between two young people in a park late at night. While the plot centres on a romantic storyline, the narrative also highlights a range of contemporary social issues faced by families, including misunderstandings between parents and children and the influence of family dynamics on the development of individual identity.

The production is based on the play of the same name written by Rovshan Agayev and is primarily aimed at young audiences.

The stage production was directed and musically arranged by Honoured Artist Musa Eyyubov, while the set design was created by Afiq Mammadov.

The main roles in the performance were portrayed by actors Rufat Omar and Zamana Dervish.