Azerbaijan attracts $10 million in foreign film production investment since 2023

11 March 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Foreign film producers have invested nearly $10 million in Azerbaijan’s film production sector between 2023 and 2025.

AzerNEWS reports that Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova made the statement during the presentation of the project “Azerbaijani Cinema: A Concise Encyclopedia (1898–2025)” in Baku, implemented with financial support from bp.

Yusifova noted that incentives introduced for the film industry have helped attract international investment.

According to the deputy minister, the introduction of a 90% rebate for film production has significantly reduced investment risks in the sector.

“Based on current forecasts, the application of existing mechanisms could increase investment in the industry to $50 million over the next three years,” she said.

Yusifova also highlighted several steps taken in recent years to support the development of Azerbaijan’s film industry. Between 2023 and 2025, production began on 71 film projects with state support. Of these, 56 films have been completed and released, including nine feature films.

Completed projects account for 79% of the total, she added.

To support the sector, the government allocated more than 21 million manats to 34 production companies. In addition, contracts signed over the past three years are expected to attract 9.5 million manats in private investment into film production.