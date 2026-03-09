Ukraine's drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan

9 March 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States asked his government for help in defending US bases in Jordan from Iranian strikes. He said that a team of Ukrainian drone experts, as well as interceptor drones, were sent to Jordan on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

Zelensky told the New York Times that some countries in the Middle East have "very strong relations with Russia" and that they could persuade Moscow to agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine assists them.

He added that another team of experts will also travel to the region to "help nations evaluate how they could protect themselves from Iranian drones" after Ukraine received calls from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s military and political leaders have pledged allegiance to Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been named to ‌replace his killed father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s ⁠new supreme ⁠leader.

The US and Israel continue to bombard Iran, with explosions reported in Qom and Tehran, hours after Israeli attacks on oil facilities caused toxic smoke across the Iranian capital.

⁠Oil prices have jumped more than 25 percent, to their highest levels since mid-2022, as some major producers slash supplies and fears of prolonged shipping disruptions grip the market due to the expanding war.

An eighth US soldier has been confirmed killed a day after US President Donald Trump paid tributes at a ceremony honouring soldiers who died in the conflict.