Türkiye deploys Patriot Air Defense Systems in Malatya

10 March 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence has announced the deployment of a Patriot missile system in Malatya, aimed at enhancing airspace protection, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement from the Ministry of National Defence is as follows:

"The Turkish Armed Forces are fully committed to ensuring the security of our country and its citizens. In light of recent developments in our region, we are taking necessary measures to secure our borders and airspace while holding consultations with NATO and our allies.

In addition to the national measures we have implemented, NATO has enhanced its air and missile defense capabilities. As part of this effort, a Patriot system has been deployed in Malatya to support the protection of our airspace.

Our country, while maintaining its defense and security capabilities at the highest level, will continue to assess developments in cooperation and consultation with NATO and our allies to strive for regional peace and stability."

On Monday, Türkiye confirmed that a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered its airspace and was intercepted, prompting Ankara to reaffirm that it will take all necessary measures to protect its territory and citizens.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, the missile was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense forces stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean after it crossed into Turkish airspace.

Fragments of the intercepted missile reportedly fell in uninhabited areas in the province of Gaziantep, but no casualties or injuries were reported, the ministry said.