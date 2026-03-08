Manchester United Eye Nottingham Forest Midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré

8 March 2026 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Manchester United are closely monitoring Nottingham Forest and Ivory Coast national football team defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré as the Premier League club looks to strengthen its midfield options.

According to reports, Nottingham Forest are demanding a higher transfer fee for the player, whom they signed in 2023 for around €35 million.

During the current season, Sangaré has made 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The midfielder remains under contract with Nottingham Forest until the summer of 2028.

It is worth noting that Sangaré was part of the Ivory Coast national team that won the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.