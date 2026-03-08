Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs expresses support for Azerbaijan

8 March 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman has shared a post on X, in which has expressed his concern for the drone attack by Iran in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to AzerNEWS, the post reads:

We strongly condemn the unjustifiable Iranian drone attacks yesterday on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including its airport, which constitutes a threat to regional and global security. We call on Iran to immediately cease such actions which risk further regional escalation.

We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in the face of these unprovoked strikes.