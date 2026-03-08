Kazakh diplomats and Russian citizens cross into Azerbaijan amid Iran evacuations [PHOTOS]

8 March 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The evacuation process from Iran through the Astara State Border Checkpoint is continuing.

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that three diplomatic representatives from Kazakhstan crossed the border and were evacuated into Azerbaijan as part of the ongoing operation.

Earlier in the morning, eight citizens of Russia were also evacuated from Iran via the same border crossing.

After completing the necessary document checks and registration procedures, the evacuees were safely allowed to enter Azerbaijan.

Authorities noted that evacuation operations at the Astara State Border Checkpoint are continuing without interruption, with crossings carried out in accordance with established procedures and under the supervision of the relevant state agencies.