Pope Leo urges end to bombing, calls for dialogue amid Iran, Middle East violence
Pope Leo said on Sunday that deeply troubling news continued to arrive from Iran and across the Middle East, urging an end to the violence and renewed efforts to open space for dialogue, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.
Speaking at the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, the pope said the conflict was fueling fear and hatred and raised concerns that it could spread further, dragging other countries, including “dear Lebanon.”
“Let us raise our humble prayer to the Lord that the roar of bombs may cease, that weapons may fall silent, and that space may be opened for dialogue in which the voices of peoples can be heard,” Pope Leo said.
