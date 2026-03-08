Pope Leo urges end to bombing, calls for dialogue amid Iran, Middle East violence

8 March 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Pope Leo said on Sunday that ​deeply troubling news continued to arrive from Iran and across the Middle East, urging an end to ‌the violence ‌and renewed efforts ​to ‌open space ​for dialogue, AzerNEWS reports, citing Arab News.

Speaking ⁠at the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, the pope said the conflict was ⁠fueling fear and ‌hatred ‌and raised concerns ​that it ‌could spread further, ‌dragging other countries, including “dear Lebanon.”

“Let us raise our humble prayer to ‌the Lord that the roar of bombs ⁠may ⁠cease, that weapons may fall silent, and that space may be opened for dialogue in which the voices of peoples can be heard,” Pope ​Leo ​said.