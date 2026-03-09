Russian grain shipment to Armenia transits Azerbaijan again [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

9 March 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

A freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan departed from the Bilajari Railway Station today, AzerNEWS reports.

The cargo train consists of seven wagons transporting a total of 488 tons of grain destined for Armenia.

Overall, more than 21,000 tons of grain from Russia—delivered in 302 wagons—have been transported to Armenia through Azerbaijan in transit so far. In addition, 610 tons of fertilizer, shipped in nine wagons, have also been delivered along the same route.

The train will proceed to the Boyuk Kesik station on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border, from where it will enter Georgia and continue its journey toward Armenia.

It should be noted that the previous shipment took place on February 4, when a freight train consisting of eight wagons carrying 560 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory.