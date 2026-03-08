Omani Foreign Minister calls for diplomatic pressure to stop Iran conflict
The Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on Sunday called for coordinated Arab diplomatic efforts and increased pressure to halt the ongoing military confrontation involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
According to a statement issued by the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X (social media platform), Al Busaidi raised the issue during talks with Arab ambassadors in Muscat. He warned that the escalation could have serious consequences for regional stability and emphasised the need to safeguard both regional interests and civilian populations.
His remarks come as hostilities continue between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. Iran has responded to the strikes with missile and drone attacks aimed at Israel as well as targets in several Arab states.
