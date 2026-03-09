Türkiye neutralizes ballistic missile entering its airspace From Iran

9 March 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

A ballistic missile that entered Turkish airspace has been neutralized, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye.

The ministry said the missile was launched from Iran and later entered Turkish airspace. It was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense forces stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Some fragments of the missile reportedly fell into uninhabited areas in Gaziantep. No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

In its statement, the ministry emphasized that Türkiye attaches great importance to good neighborly relations and regional stability. However, it reiterated that any threat directed at the country’s territory or airspace would be met with all necessary measures, taken decisively and without hesitation.

The ministry also stressed that heeding Türkiye’s warnings in this regard would serve the interests of all parties.