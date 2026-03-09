Leyla Aliyeva attends group exhibition titled “House Opening to Landscape” [PHOTOS]

9 March 2026 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

The opening ceremony of the 2026 edition of the “Her Art in Action” festival was held at the “Gazelli Art House” on March 8.

On the first day of the festival, a group exhibition titled “A House Opening to the Landscape” was launched as part of a joint collaboration between the VarYox art and culture platform and the “Gazelli Art House” Baku gallery.

Paintings by Leyla Aliyeva are also featured in the exhibition.

AzerNEWS reports, Leyla Aliyeva attended the exhibition and viewed the works on display.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed about the festival and it was noted that “Her Art in Action” is an annual program founded and implemented by the VarYox art and culture platform, dedicated to promoting gender equality in the field of art, increasing cultural inclusivity, and strengthening Azerbaijan’s international cultural participation. This year, the festival, which covers the period from March to May, will be held over three months at various venues across the city of Baku.

It was noted that “Her Art in Action,” held for three consecutive years, stands out as a unique festival in the region dedicated to women’s creativity and cross-national exchange. The project actively brings together women from Azerbaijan and countries of the region, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Egypt, as well as from the Balkan region, Spain, and Lithuania.

The theme “A House Opening to the Landscape” considers the home not as a fixed place but as a changing state shaped by women’s experiences. Moving beyond the boundaries of everyday domestic life, the theme explores how women create, define, contest, and reclaim space amid the tensions between public and private life, visibility and solitude, belonging and resistance.

Within the framework of the event, the birthday of a martyr’s mother was celebrated, and Leyla Aliyeva presented her with a gift.

Exhibition participants also presented Leyla Aliyeva with gifts of their handmade works.

At the end, Leyla Aliyeva also visited the memorial corner of Zarifa Hamzayeva, the founder and president of Gazelli Group.

The curator of this year’s edition of the festival, multimedia artist Sitara Ibrahimbeyli, noted at the opening of the first exhibition held on March 8 that works by 27 local and foreign artists were on display: “For the third year, we are opening the festival on March 8. There will be three openings in total. In April, a joint exhibition will be organized featuring works created through a dialogue between students of the Integration-Oriented Boarding School No. 11 (Bilgah) and well-known contemporary artists. The third project will take place in Icherisheher and will be an open-air photography night. Overall, works by more than 50 artists will be exhibited over the course of three months.”

Independent artist Kafiya Eyvazova is participating in this year’s festival with her work titled “View from the Window.” “I have been participating in the festival for three years, and this is the first time I am presenting a work using carpet technique. The work is woven using the pile carpet technique and invites people to question the family structure. Here, male motifs seem to protect female motifs, yet they also limit them. Gradually, the woman’s facial features disappear, because restriction pushes a person’s identity into the background and makes it invisible. The work encourages our society to value women, listen to them, and not restrict their freedom.”

The festival will conclude on May 31.