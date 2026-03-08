Azerbaijani, Algerian FMs hold phone talk

8 March 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

On March 8, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Ahmed Attaf held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the telephone conversation, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security matters, as well as Iran's drone attacks on Azerbaijan.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov described these attacks as an unacceptable move against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, providing insights into the measures undertaken regarding this situation.

Expressing concern over the current situation, Minister Ahmed Attaf said that the escalation of tensions is unacceptable, and stressed the importance of resolving issues based on the norms and principles of international law, through dialogue and diplomatic means. The Algerian minister expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.

During the call, the sides also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria.