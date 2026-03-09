Azerbaijan restores cargo transport across border with Iran from March 9

9 March 2026 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Entry and exit across the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for the transportation of cargo by all types of vehicles (including entry and exit for transit purposes) will be resumed starting from 10:00 on March 9, 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

It should be recalled that according to Decision No. 66 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 5, 2026, entry and exit across the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for the transportation of cargo by all types of vehicles (including entry and exit for transit purposes) had been temporarily suspended.

In this regard, on March 6, the passage of cargo trucks belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan returning from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, as well as cargo trucks belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran returning from Azerbaijan to Iran, began through the Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa state border checkpoints.

It is worth noting that on March 5, an attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle was carried out on Nakhchivan International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, technical means detected that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran had sent four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region to carry out attacks. One of them was neutralized by units of the Azerbaijani Army, while the others targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, including a secondary school, during the attacks.

Fortunately, the UAV directed at the secondary school building did not reach its target and crashed and exploded near the school.

As a result of the incident, four civilians were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately clarify the situation, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.