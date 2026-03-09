Nakhchivan International Airport to resume operations today

9 March 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

It is worth noting that on March 5, a drone strike originating from Iranian territory targeted Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone exploded near the airport building and close to the Shekerabad Village Secondary School in the Babek district.

Initially, domestic flights will be restored, while repair work continues on sections of the airport damaged by the recent drone attack.

Operations at Nakhchivan International Airport will resume today from 18:00 local time, airport authorities have confirmed to AzerNEWS .

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!