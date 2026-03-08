U.K. aims to unveil first hypersonic missile prototype by 2030

8 March 2026 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom plans to present the prototype of its first hypersonic missile by 2030, according to the country’s deputy defense secretary, AzerNEWS reports.

Luke Pollard said in a written response that the hypersonic program of the UK Ministry of Defence is targeting the development of a demonstration weapon by the end of the decade.

According to Pollard, the program is part of broader efforts to strengthen the United Kingdom’s next-generation defense capabilities as global competition over advanced weapons technologies intensifies.

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence announced that London plans to allocate £400 million in 2026 for the development of new types of precision-guided and hypersonic weapons in cooperation with several European countries.

The investment reflects growing interest among Western nations in hypersonic systems—missiles capable of traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 5—amid rapid advancements in such technologies by global military powers.