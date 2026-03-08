European Union backs binding 90% carbon reduction target by 2040

8 March 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

European Union member states on Thursday approved a legally binding target to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 90 per cent by 2040 compared with 1990 levels, marking a significant step towards the bloc’s long-term objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, AzerNEWS reports via Juristnews. According to the source, the measure forms an amendment to the European Union Climate Law, strengthening the EU’s broader climate framework.

The decision was adopted during a council meeting in Brussels, where a reinforced majority of ministers backed the proposal despite opposition from several countries, including Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. These governments warned that the accelerated pace of decarbonisation could place heavy pressure on energy-intensive industries, farmers and lower-income households.

Critics also cautioned that the transition might lead to higher energy prices, job losses in carbon-intensive sectors and growing political backlash among voters. Nevertheless, the compromise ultimately adopted remains more ambitious than the climate commitments of many major economies, including China.

To address concerns among member states, EU policymakers introduced a number of flexibility mechanisms. Up to five per cent of the emissions reduction target may be met using high-quality international carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The agreement also includes a delayed rollout of the second phase of the EU Emissions Trading System 2, alongside biennial reviews in which the European Commission will evaluate progress and consider possible adjustments.

Environmental organisations have broadly welcomed the decision, describing it as a crucial milestone on the path towards climate neutrality. Stientje van Veldhoven, vice-president and regional director for Europe at the World Resources Institute, said the EU’s 90 per cent target demonstrates the level of ambition required at a critical moment for global climate policy.

According to her, finalising the target ahead of the upcoming COP30 climate summit signals that the EU intends to arrive with a credible contribution to global climate efforts and views climate action as central to Europe’s long-term economic strategy.

The decision follows earlier criticism from some analysts and campaign groups who argued that the proposed reduction target was insufficient and relied too heavily on accounting mechanisms. The European Parliament had previously endorsed the European Green Deal in June 2021.

The compromise agreement was ultimately reached in November 2025 after the European Commission proposed amendments to Articles 4(3) and 4(5) of the EU Climate Law earlier that year. Under the approved framework, the EU is expected to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by between 66.25 and 72.5 per cent by 2035 compared with 1990 levels.