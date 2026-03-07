Ethiopian Prime Minister makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

7 March 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

During the phone conversation, they warmly recalled the recent official visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that the discussions held and documents signed during the visit would make an important contribution to bilateral relations.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the phone call and the support shown.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 7.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!