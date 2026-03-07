Energy companies evacuate workers from Iraqi oil fields over security risks

7 March 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign oil companies operating in Iraq have begun evacuating personnel from the country as the security situation continues to deteriorate.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the BBC, employees working at oil fields are leaving Iraq through the Safwan border crossing, located on the border with Kuwait.

The evacuation comes amid escalating tensions in the region, which in recent days have increasingly placed energy infrastructure among potential targets.

In response to the rising risks, the U.S.-based energy company HKN Energy suspended production on Friday at one of its oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The developments highlight growing concerns among international energy companies over operational security in Iraq, a country that remains one of the world’s key oil producers.