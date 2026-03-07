Fire breaks out at gas station in Russia, suspect detained
A fire broke out at a gas station in St. Petersburg, Russia, AzerNEWS reports, citing Russian media.
The blaze affected approximately 21 square meters of the facility. Firefighters responded quickly, deploying four fire engines and 19 personnel, and extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes.
Initial reports indicate that no injuries were sustained during the incident.
Authorities from the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) detained a suspect shortly after the fire was reported, suggesting that the blaze may have been intentionally set.
