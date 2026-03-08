First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani women on International Women’s Day [PHOTO]

8 March 2026 00:38 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: “I wish every woman robust health, a wonderful mood, inexhaustible love, joy, and family happiness!”

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of March 8 – International Women's Day.

