Heavy rains trigger major flooding in Kenya’s capital, killing dozens

At least 23 people have died in Nairobi following heavy rains that caused widespread flooding, authorities reported.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to a statement from the Kenyan police, released on Saturday afternoon, the torrential downpour led to severe floods that damaged property, blocked roads, and forced residents to evacuate their homes.

Police confirmed that nearly 30 people were rescued, but many drowned after being swept into rivers, while others were fatally electrocuted.

The Kenyan military has been deployed to assist stranded residents, while several flights to Nairobi’s airport were either canceled or redirected to Mombasa.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid flooded streets and drainage channels, while emergency teams have been assisting drivers and pedestrians stranded in the water.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had previously warned of sustained heavy rainfall, potential urban flooding, and reduced visibility. Water levels in rivers are expected to remain high until March 9, posing ongoing risks for the city.