Azerbaijan conducts another evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia during regional tensions

7 March 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, Azerbaijan has carried out another evacuation operation for citizens whose flights were canceled due to the regional situation.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the evacuation was conducted on March 7, transporting Azerbaijani citizens safely from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Baku.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, bringing back more than 200 citizens.

AZAL stated that, as the country’s national airline, it continues to carry out flights safely and in accordance with procedures established by relevant authorities, ensuring the orderly implementation of evacuation operations during the current regional situation.