Baku praises Washington for condemning Iran drone strikes

8 March 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan has welcomed the statement by the United States Department of State condemning drone attacks carried out by Iran against Azerbaijani territory and expressing solidarity with the country.

According to AzerNEWS, cited a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani side highly appreciates Washington’s position.

The ministry noted that the statement demonstrates the United States’ support for its partners on the international stage.

It added that the US stance is fully consistent with the spirit and provisions of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States on 10 February this year.

The ministry also emphasised that many countries have expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan during the current period of heightened tensions, and Baku is grateful for their support.

However, the statement underlined that backing from the United States — described as one of the world’s most powerful nations — carries particular significance.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry concluded by expressing its appreciation to Washington for what it described as a principled position.