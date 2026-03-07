Jeyhun Bayramov to attend informal OTS Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul

7 March 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to Istanbul, Turkiye.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the visit will include Bayramov’s participation and speech at the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the visit, Minister Bayramov is also expected to hold a number of high-level bilateral meetings.

It should be noted that The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is a principal, decision-making body comprising foreign ministers from member states (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan) and observers.

It directs political dialogue, enhances regional cooperation, and prepares for summits, with a recent focus on strengthening economic and strategic ties.