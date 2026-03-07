Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss Iran’s drone strike on Nakhchivan in ministerial call

7 March 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

On March 7, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed the situation arising from drone attacks carried out by the Iran against the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the call, Bayramov provided detailed information about the drone attacks, stressing that the strike against Azerbaijan’s territory constitutes a violation of international law and its fundamental principles, and contributes to rising tensions in the region.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has demanded an explanation from Iran regarding the attack within a short period of time.

For his part, Turkmenistan’s foreign minister expressed concern over the current situation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.