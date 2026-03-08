Tehran says American troops taken prisoner, US military denies

8 March 2026 05:47 (UTC+04:00)

Senior Iranian official Ali Larijani has claimed that Iranian forces captured several American soldiers, accusing Washington of attempting to hide the incident.

In a message posted on X on Saturday, Larijani said he had received reports that multiple US troops had been taken prisoner. He alleged that US authorities were instead describing the soldiers as having been killed in action.

“Despite their futile efforts, the truth cannot remain hidden for long,” Larijani wrote.

The United States quickly rejected the allegation. A spokesperson for United States Central Command (CENTCOM) told Al Jazeera that no American soldiers had been captured and described the claim as false.

The spokesman said Iran’s statement was another example of what Washington called “misleading and deceptive” narratives from Tehran.

Tensions across the region have intensified since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched large-scale air strikes against Iran. The attacks reportedly killed more than 1,000 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military officials, and civilians.

The conflict has sparked widespread instability in the region, with Tehran carrying out retaliatory strikes against US-linked targets and military facilities.