President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Slovak President for principled position and solidarity [PHOTO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini for his principled position and solidarity following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, AzerNEWS reports.
The post, shared on the President's X social media account, reads:
“Sincere gratitude to the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, for his principled position and solidarity following recent drone attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on civilian infrastructure in Nakhchivan.
Immediate support by Azerbaijan in the evacuation of Slovak diplomatic staff from Tehran is a clear manifestation of the high-level and strategic relations between our countries, and an expression of our commitment to international cooperation.”
