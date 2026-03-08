Israel warns Lebanon of “full price” if Hezbollah attacks continue
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanon on Saturday that the country would face the “full price” if attacks by Hezbollah persist.
As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking alongside Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Katz directed his remarks at Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, urging Lebanon to “disarm Hezbollah” or risk retaliatory measures. Katz emphasized that Israel does not seek territorial gains from Lebanon, framing the warning solely as a response to security threats.
The statement comes amid a period of escalating Israeli military actions against Hezbollah, signaling heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and raising concerns about potential regional instability.
