Saturday March 7 2026

Biggest US job loss since October raises recession fears

7 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
Biggest US job loss since October raises recession fears

The US labor market showed signs of strain last month, with payrolls falling by 92,000 and the unemployment rate rising to 4.4%, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

