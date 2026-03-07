Biggest US job loss since October raises recession fears

7 March 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The US labor market showed signs of strain last month, with payrolls falling by 92,000 and the unemployment rate rising to 4.4%, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

