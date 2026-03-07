Qatar Airways to operate limited repatriation flights from Doha to major European cities

7 March 2026 19:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Qatar Airways has announced that it will operate a limited number of repatriation flights from Hamad International Airport on Saturday, AzerNEWS reports, citing the company.

According toinformation, the special flights will depart from Doha to several major European destinations, including London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Frankfurt.

The flights are primarily intended to assist stranded passengers, with priority given to families, elderly travelers, and individuals with urgent medical or compassionate travel needs.

The airline stressed that the operation of these repatriation flights does not indicate a full resumption of normal services, as Qatari airspace remains temporarily closed.

The limited flights are part of Qatar Airways’ efforts to assist vulnerable passengers during the ongoing airspace disruption while regular flight operations remain suspended.