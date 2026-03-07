Canada’s PM urges removal of Duke of York from Royal line of succession

7 March 2026 21:22 (UTC+04:00)

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has urged that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, be removed from the British royal line of succession, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in line to the throne despite having been stripped of his titles in October amid mounting pressure over his connections to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Last month, he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations surfaced that he shared confidential material with Epstein. The former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, Carney described the Duke’s actions as “deplorable” and asserted that they should warrant his removal from the line of succession.