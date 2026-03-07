Over 1,700 foreign nationals evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan border

7 March 2026 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens as well as nationals of other countries from Iran is continuing.

As reported by AzerNEWS, a total of 1,761 people from various countries were evacuated from Iran between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on March 7, many of them leaving the country through Azerbaijan.

The largest group among those evacuated were 487 citizens of China, followed by 297 citizens of Azerbaijan and 282 citizens of Russia. Other evacuees included 173 citizens of Tajikistan, 118 from Pakistan, 57 from Oman, 44 from Italy, 32 from Indonesia, 20 from Spain, and 18 from Saudi Arabia.

The evacuation also included 21 citizens of Iran, 16 from France, 13 from Georgia, and 10 each from Bulgaria and Democratic Republic of the Congo. Smaller groups were evacuated from several other countries, including Brazil, United Kingdom, Belarus, and Uzbekistan.

In addition, six citizens each from the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, and Canada were evacuated. Five citizens each from Serbia, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and the Czech Republic also left Iran via Azerbaijan.

Four citizens each from Bahrain, Jordan, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Japan, Ukraine, Türkiye, Hungary, Belgium, and Kuwait were also evacuated.

The list further includes three citizens each from Qatar, Bangladesh, Mexico, Philippines, Finland, Romania, and Croatia, while two citizens each from Nepal, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, Sudan, India, and Cyprus were also evacuated.

Additionally, one citizen each from Poland, Australia, Tunisia, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Myanmar, Maldives, Cuba, South Africa, Sweden, Germany, and Vatican City were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan’s border.