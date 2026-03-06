Moscow reportedly providing Tehran with intel to target US forces: sources say

6 March 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Moscow is providing Tehran with information aimed at targeting the United States troops in the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three officials familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

The outlet claimed that Russia has been informing Iran of the locations of US military assets since the beginning of the conflict on Saturday. "It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort," one of the officials allegedly said on the condition of anonymity.

The Russian Embassy in Washington refused to comment on the report. Russia’s involvement in the war would intensify an already volatile geopolitical situation.

On Thursday, the Kremlin made the following statements regarding Iran:

- "This is not our war. We need to act in our own interests concerning Iran."

- "We must minimize the impact of the ongoing shocks in the global economy on our own economy and, wherever possible, achieve favorable outcomes."