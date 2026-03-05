Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss expanding energy cooperation

5 March 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Indonesia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Berlian Helmi, to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored prospects for strengthening collaboration in energy security, renewable energy, and sustainable development, as well as promoting business partnerships and investment in the energy sector.

Particular attention was given to the continuation of crude oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Indonesia and the potential participation of both sides in joint exploration and production projects in the oil and gas sector. The discussions also addressed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Indonesia’s Pertamina in the fields of oil products and oil and gas processing.

The parties also highlighted the significant renewable energy potential of both countries. Opportunities for cooperation in wind and solar energy projects, as well as the application of waste-to-energy technologies and biomass-based energy production, were discussed.

During the talks, both sides stressed the importance of actively involving the private sector alongside state institutions in the development of energy cooperation.

It was also agreed that the first meeting of the Azerbaijan–Indonesia Energy Working Group will be held in the near future to further advance collaboration in the sector.