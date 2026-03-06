Musical performance titled 'Only Culture' shown at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS]

6 March 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

A musical performance titled "Only Culture" dedicated to the memory of the great poet, writer, and playwright Huseyn Javid has been staged at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, AzerNEWS reports.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The stage director of the production is Abdulgani Aliyev, and the scriptwriters are Afag Vasifqizi and Lala Aliyeva. The image of the great poet Huseyn Javid was brought to life by People's Artist Ayyub Yagubov. The performance featured People's Artist Mehriban Zaki, famous musician Vagif Asadov, pianist-composer Gulsum Eldarova, actors Elshan Asgarov, Natig Abdullayev, Ogtay Kazimov, Emil Bagirzadeh and others, as well as the Choir named after J. Jahangirov, and the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev.

The musical performance featured touching scene fragments reflecting the playwright's life and work, a fragile love story, excerpts from plays, and delicate lyrical samples. The songs performed by People's Artist Ayyub Yagubov further enhanced the artistic and aesthetic value of the performance.